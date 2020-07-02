Bengaluru: Kannada comedian Mimicry Rajagopal passes away at 69

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 02: Kannada film comedian Mimicry Rajagopal, who had acted in more than 650 movies, died here on Thursday, his family said.

The 69-year-old actor was suffering from kidney and respiratory related diseases and breathed his last at his residence in Kengeri in the city, they added.

Some of his prominent movies are 'Sadhakaru', 'Goosi Gang,' 'Real Police', and 'Kaapi Katte.' Rajagopal's mimicry skills had earned him the sobriquet Mimicry Rajagopal. He shot to fame by copying film actress Kalpana.

Though he acted mostly in Kannada films, he had tried his hands in Tamil movies as well, according to sources in the Karnataka Film Chambers and Commerce.