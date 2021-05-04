YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    indian air force coronavirus oxygen bengaluru

    Bengaluru: IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care hospital at Air Force Station Jalahalli for general public

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 4: Indian Air Force on Tuesday has decided to establish a 100 bedded COVID care treatment facility at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru for general public.

    Bengaluru: IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care hospital at Air Force Station Jalahalli for general public

    First 20 beds will be operational on 06 May 21 with oxygen concentrators.

    Remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by 20 May 21.

    Fake: IAF official hasn't written any WhatsApp text on using steam to counter COVIDFake: IAF official hasn't written any WhatsApp text on using steam to counter COVID

    The 100 bed Covid care facility will be manned by Specialists, Doctors, Nurses and Paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru.

    Admission to the facility will be coordinated by BBMP/ Govt of Karnataka through a nodal officer.

    MORE NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X