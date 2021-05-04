Bengaluru: IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care hospital at Air Force Station Jalahalli for general public

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar donates 15 oxygen concentrators to help ‘Breathless India’

Bengaluru, May 4: Indian Air Force on Tuesday has decided to establish a 100 bedded COVID care treatment facility at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru for general public.

First 20 beds will be operational on 06 May 21 with oxygen concentrators.

Remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by 20 May 21.

The 100 bed Covid care facility will be manned by Specialists, Doctors, Nurses and Paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru.

Admission to the facility will be coordinated by BBMP/ Govt of Karnataka through a nodal officer.