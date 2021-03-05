Bengaluru: Fire breaks out near Bellandur lake, triggers panic

Bengaluru: 97-year-old first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Manipal Hospital

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 05: A fire broke out at Bellandur Lake in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday evening. Residents around Bellandur lake were left in a tizzy after a fire was spotted in the area.

Fire personnel and lake marshals reached the spot and it was brought under control.

''The fire took place at a private land nearby but due to wind flow, it also reached Bellandur Lake. Fire is under control now,'' Sadashiva, Chief In-charge Marshal of Bellandur Lake said.

Bellandur Lake, the city's largest lake, has burst into flames many times in the recent past. The first instance was in May 2015, and then again in August 2016, February 2017, and January 2018. The 2018 fire lasted 30 hours, with smoke engulfing the neighbourhood.