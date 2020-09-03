Bengaluru drug case: Actor Ragini Dwivedi summoned by CCB

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 03: Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi has been summoned by the Bengaluru police for questioning in connection with the drug abuse case. She along with her friend, who is a government employee have been asked to appear at the Central Crime Branch headquarters in Chamrajpet on Thursday.

The summons were issued after filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh submitted a list of celebrities to the police, claiming that they are users of synthetic drugs. Lankesh has been summoned by the CCB for the second time on Thursday.

The CCB has been conducting surprise checks on vehicles. The CCB according to a report in The New Indian Express suspects an inter-state drug racket.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil said that the drug paddlers who were arrested allegedly confessed that the drugs were being brought into the city in buses and trains late in the night to avoid detection.

On Wednesday, members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce met and its president, K Jayaraj said that if any actor or member of the industry is proven guilty of having consumed drugs or sold them, then action would be initiated. He however said that it was wrong to blame the entire industry for the same.