YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru doctor who tested positive for Omicron tests positive again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Dec 07: The doctor from Bengaluru who tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 has tested positive again.

    As per the mandate the RT-PCR test was conducted seven days after his last test. He will be under observation for another seven days and will be discharged only his result comes out negative.

    Bengaluru doctor who tested positive for Omicron tests positive again

    Five people who came in contact with the doctor tested negative. The doctor and another 66 year old man were the first in the country to test positive for Omicron. On December 6, officials traced over 200 people who had come in contact with the two patients and tested them.

    Omicron: Karnataka may not hesitate to shut schoolsOmicron: Karnataka may not hesitate to shut schools

    13 of the primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts were traced. Karnataka has approved two labs for genome sequencing and plans to increase testing. Approvals from the Centre for four more such labs have been sought by the state government.

    So far in India, 23 cases of Omicron have been reported. Maharashtra has ten while Rajasthan has nine such cases.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron bengaluru

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X