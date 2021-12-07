Bengaluru doctor who tested positive for Omicron tests positive again

Details of the two patients who have been detected positive for Omicron variant

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 07: The doctor from Bengaluru who tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 has tested positive again.

As per the mandate the RT-PCR test was conducted seven days after his last test. He will be under observation for another seven days and will be discharged only his result comes out negative.

Five people who came in contact with the doctor tested negative. The doctor and another 66 year old man were the first in the country to test positive for Omicron. On December 6, officials traced over 200 people who had come in contact with the two patients and tested them.

13 of the primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts were traced. Karnataka has approved two labs for genome sequencing and plans to increase testing. Approvals from the Centre for four more such labs have been sought by the state government.

So far in India, 23 cases of Omicron have been reported. Maharashtra has ten while Rajasthan has nine such cases.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:56 [IST]