    Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown from today

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 14: To curb the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, Urban and rural Bengaluru readied itself for a week-long lockdown starting Tuesday 8pm.

    Lockdown restrictions will be in place from 8 pm July 14 (Tuesday) till 5 am on July 22, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced. Essential services will be available during the lockdown period. Detailed guidelines on the lockdown were announced by the Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar on Monday evening.

    Grocery shops, meat shops, and other essential but non-emergency establishments would be open only between 5 am and 12 noon. However, all other commercial private establishments would be shut for a week.

    Meanwhile, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda demanded that the Karnataka government announce a statewide lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spiral. The former PM also appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and follow the safety protocols.

    On Monday Karnataka registered 2,738 new cases, taking the tally to 41,581, including 757 deaths and 16,248 discharges.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
