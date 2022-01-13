Bengaluru apartments with more than 3 Covid cases to be declared containment zones: BBMP imposes fresh curbs

New Delhi, Jan 13: In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday said that an entire apartment complex will be declared 'containment zone' for a minimum of 7 days in case of more than 3 COVID cases are detected.

Issuing an advisory to housing societies and apartment complexes, the civic body has also stated that all residents will be tested, and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be done.

Here are the latest BBMP guidelines:

Ensure all residents, house helps and visitors are checked for temperature, mask at entry point and provision for hand sanitisation/hand wash shall be provided.

Common areas such as door, railings, surfaces, etc. likely to be touched by multiple people, to be cleaned using Sodium Hypochlorite, bleaching power, or any effective disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitation and hygiene.

Common areas like walkways and parks used for walking or jogging can be used subject to the strict maintenance of Covid Appropriate Behaviours {mask, social distancing). These places should not get converted into socializing or meeting point.

Common groups (WhatsApp, Telegram etc) of RWAs may be used to encourage Vaccination coverage and spreading awareness, using the official communication materials shared by BBMP. However, shall abstain from sharing random forwards related to Covid with out verifying the source of infection.

Use of gymnasiums, sports facilities, swimming pools shall be avoided. Operations and allowed numbers shall be strictly as per the prevailing Gol and GoK guidelines.

Wearing of masks by kids at all times while in the open spaces and play areas shall be ensured by parents and the association members.

Parents are advised to counsel their children on the situation of COVID-19 and the importance of preventive measures so that children understand the reason behind the limits imposed on their activities.

Events/Gatherings at club house or community hall shall preferably be avoided, if unavoidable shall not exceed 50 members.

The housing societies should follow segregated waste dispossal with one fixed place identified and used for dumping waste in separate bins.

Sanitization of the Lift Operating buttons by regular cleaning. Provisions shall be made for sanitising at the entry and exit points.

Community shall cooperate with the public health authorities for regular testing, vaccination, survey, containment and other Covid related activities.