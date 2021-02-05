Bengal Polls: BJP says door shut, no more mass joinings from TMC

West Bengall Polls: Nadda to launch BJP's 'Poribartan Yatra' tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 05: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is all set to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nadia to garner public support in the poll-bound West Bengal.

The yatra will be in five phases and cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state where polls are expected to be held in April-May.

Prior to its launch, he is scheduled to attend a few programmes, including joining over 3,000 farmers for lunch at Shahpur village in Malda district.

"He will then lead a grand road show at 12:30 pm in Malda from Foara Road to the statue of Shri Rabindranath Tagore," the statement said.

The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a revered saint from the Bhakti movement.

The saffron party plans to take out five rallies criss-crossing West Bengal from this month.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday said the rath yatra was part of the party''s outreach programme ahead of the polls and alleged that the TMC was trying to create obstacles but will not succeed.

Ghosh also said the party will go as per law.

The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda" over denial of permission to hold its 'rath yatra' in West Bengal, asserting that the ruling party has nothing to do with providing such clearance.

The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.

"GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth.

"BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood," the AITC said on the microblogging site.

Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.