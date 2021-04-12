Bengali New Year 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Friends & Family, WhatsApp Status For Pohela Boishakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 12: Bengali New Year 2021, also known as 'Pohela Boishakh' or Noboborsho is the first day in the Bengali calendar.

Pohela Boisakh is also known as Noboborsho or Bengali New Year 2021. The word 'Nobo' refers to 'new' and 'Borsho' literally translates to 'year'. It is celebrated joyfully by the Bengali community all across the globe.

It may be observed on April 15th in India, as April 14th is already a holiday in many states for Dr Ambedkar Jayanti.

Family, friends and relatives meet each other and cook special dishes. It is also a time of cultural meets, feasts, fairs and merriment.

Bengali New Year is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.

The traditional greeting for Bengali New Year is 'Shubho Nabobarsho' which means 'Happy New Year'.

For those wishing their loved ones Bengali New Year 2021, here is something to help you out:

Happy New to all my Bengali friends. May you all have only good memories all through the year!

Lots and lots of wishes for the New Year. have a sweet filled New Year! May this New Year enlighten your new world with prosperity and success. Happy New Year!

May all the "Rasgullas" fill your mouth with lot of sweetness and may you never face any issues in life. "Shubho Nobo Borsho!"

Wishing you tones of happiness, love and prosperous Bengali new year to you and your family. Subho Poila Boisakh!

Wishing you good luck for upcoming Bengali new year as we move ahead may you achieve everything in your life. Wishes from mine to yours!

May the first baisakh shower prosperity and good health on you. May you have everything that you want from life.

Find your way to success and have a pleasant year. Happy first baisakh to you and your family!