Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh abused and harassed; Kolkata cops arrest one

Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh harassment case; Kolkata cops arrest one

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Nov 30: Kolkata cops on Tuesday have arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh. This is for the third time that the man has been arrested for the same offence, police said.

The Bengali actress had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the harassment and threats of the accused, a police officer said. "This man has been harassing the actress for the last two years. He has been threatening to kill the actress. On Sunday night, he had gone to the actress' house following which she lodged a complaint," he added.

As per The Times of India, the accused Mukesh Shaw, a resident of Survey Park, had earlier been jailed for 11 and eight days, respectively, for threatening her on social media sites.

In the complaint, she has accused him of threatening to attack her with acid and passed obscene remarks against her mother, aunt and brother. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 14:42 [IST]