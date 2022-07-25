Arpita Mukherjee: The lady who shot to fame with her TMC connection (5 points)

Bengal SSC scam: ED takes Partha Chatterjee to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for treatment after HC order

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 25: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata early on Monday where Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with the school jobs scam, is admitted.

He will be flown to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance for treatment as per the order given by Calcutta High Court.

The minister was seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and being taken away into an ambulance for the airport.

WB SSC scam: BJP's Dilip Ghosh says Partha Chatterjee's arrest was expected, top TMC leaders involved

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general, an official of the hospital said.

The multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teachers in state government-sponsored and aided schools took place when Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary general, held the education portfolio. Jobs were allegedly offered in lieu of money while genuine candidates suffered.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 8:41 [IST]