    Bengal school jobs scam: ED finds huge cash from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat during raid

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 27: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail of the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Wednesday is conducting raids on four places, including a flat owned by Arpita Mukherjee in Belgharia and recovered a huge cache of currency notes. Mukherjee is a close aide of Senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.

    The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also TMC secretary general, on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.

    Four counting machines have been brought to Mukherjee's flat in Belgharia, indicating that the amount might be bigger than the previous recovery when the agency found Rs 21 crore in cash from one of her residential premises. These machines were brought from SBI Regional HQ in Kolkata.

    Earlier on Saturday, the ED had seized ₹21.9 crore in cash from another flat owned by Arpita.

    The agency also issued summons to Manik Bhattacharya, TMC MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in SSC recruitments. Bhattacharya was questioned on Wednesday.

    enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 21:47 [IST]
    X