YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal Polls: TMC seeks action against Suvendu for 'harbouring criminals in Nandigram'

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 23: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission over "harbouring of criminals by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram". "We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police," reads the letter.

    TMC had earlier approached the EC seeking rejection of the nomination of Suvendu Adhikari alleging that the BJP leader has submitted false details of his residence.

    Suvendu Adhikari
    Suvendu Adhikari

    Adhikari had moved the poll panel seeking rejection of West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's nomination alleging that she had suppressed details of criminal cases pending against her.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 Suvendu Adhikari

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X