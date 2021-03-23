Bengal Polls: TMC seeks action against Suvendu for 'harbouring criminals in Nandigram'

If voted to power in WB, BJP will ensure Durga, Saraswati puja held without hindrance: Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 23: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission over "harbouring of criminals by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram". "We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police," reads the letter.

TMC had earlier approached the EC seeking rejection of the nomination of Suvendu Adhikari alleging that the BJP leader has submitted false details of his residence.

Adhikari had moved the poll panel seeking rejection of West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's nomination alleging that she had suppressed details of criminal cases pending against her.