Bengal municipal elections: Polling begins for four municipal corporations polls

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Feb 12: The voting for four municipal corporation elections in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday and it will end at 5 pm.

Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar corporations have gone for polls on Saturday. The counting will be held on February 14.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police in all the four municipal areas situated in different parts of the state for peaceful conduct of the polls, an official said. As per the West Bengal State Election Commission notification, polling will be held till 5 pm and counting of votes.

Altogether, 203 candidates are contesting in 41 wards in Bidhannagar, while 200 are in the fray in 47 wards of the Siliguri civic body, as per the SEC website. There are 120 aspirants for 33 wards in Chandannagar and 430 candidates are contesting in 106 wards in Asansol. In 2015, the Left Front had won the Siliguri civic body election, while the three other municipal corporations were secured by the TMC.