YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal local train services unlikely to resume after Covid curbs end on June 30

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jun 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hinted that it is unlikely that local trains will start operating even if the ongoing restrictions are relaxed a bit after June 30, as that might spread the Covid-19 infection.

    Bengal local train services unlikely to resume after Covid curbs end on June 30

    People blocked railway tracks in several stations in the state for around three hours on Thursday demanding that they be allowed to board staff special stations.

    "We are not running the trains to keep the contagion under check. It is natural that stopping the service causes problems for the people. If we run trains now, everybody will be infected by Covid. What will you do then?" she told reporters.

    Banerjee claimed that the restrictions imposed by her government are not like those in several other states. "Shops, vegetable markets and all are almost open. Organisations are providing transportation to bring employees. People are working from home in several offices," she said.

    Narada sting case: Justice Anirudddha Bose recuses from hearing plea of West BengalNarada sting case: Justice Anirudddha Bose recuses from hearing plea of West Bengal

    The West Bengal government has imposed certain restrictions in the state from May 16 to May 30 to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases and extended it twice later. The ongoing curbs are scheduled to come to an end on June 30.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, West Bengal's Covid-19 toll rose to 17,516 after 41 deaths were recorded in the state, the health bulletin said. The tally went up to 14,89,286 as 1,923 more people tested positive for the virus.

    The number of active cases is now 22,308 while 1,952 recoveries were registered. At least 55,679 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours for coronavirus, the bulletin said. Altogether 3,11,043 people were vaccinated in West Bengal on Thursday, a health department official said.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X