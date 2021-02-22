Who is Pamela Goswami, the BJP leader who was arrested with cocaine in Kolkata?

Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton', says PM Modi in Hooghly

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his visit to West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections 2021, said that the state was ready for 'poribortan' or development now.

While addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Hooghly, PM Modi said,''This enthusiasm and energy by all of you is sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi. Now West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change).''

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for ridiculing MGNREGA

The PM said that all countries that were successful in "removing poverty", there was one thing common - the development of modern infrastructure.

''Centre transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers & poor. But monetary benefits of schemes of Bengal Govt does not reach the poor without the consent of all the 'tolabaaz' of TMC. This is why TMC leaders are becoming richer & normal families are becoming poorer,'' PM said.

''I am told that Vande Mataram Bhawan, where Bankim Chandra Ji lived for 5 years, is in very bad condition. This is the same Bhawan where he brainstormed to write Vande Mataram, the poem which gave a new lease of life to the freedom struggle,'' PM Narendra Modi in Hooghly

''Failure to keep the place of the creator of such 'amar gaan' in a good state is an injustice to West Bengal's pride & there is huge politics involved in this -- the politics which focuses on vote bank, not patriotism; appeasement, not Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas,'' PM Modi said.

Training guns at the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that lakhs of needy people in Bengal have not been able to receive free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "This is the kind of hurdle Mamata Ji's government has formed between people of Bengal and development," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Modi also visited Assam on Monday to inaugurate oil and gas projects, in an event organised at Silapathar in Dhemaji. He accused the governments "that ruled India for decades since Independence of neglecting Assam and the northeast" and reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the region.

Modi is in Bengal to inaugurate the extension of the Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off 1st service easing out access to Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineshwar, 3rd line between Kalaikunda and Jhargham.

He will also dedicate doubling of Azimganj to Khargrhat Road section, a part of Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj station and 4th line between Dankuni and Baruipara of Howrah-Bardhaman Chord Line and 3rd line between Rasulpur and Magra.