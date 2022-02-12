Bengal Governor prorogues assembly session

Kolkata, Feb 12: The Governor of West Bengal has prorogued the state legislative assembly with effect from today, February 12. He took the decision with the power vested with him under Article 174 of the Constitution.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022," the Governor said in a tweet.

Discontinuing a session of the Parliament or Legislative Assembly is known as proroguing a session.

"This is an unprecedented move. The Governor has overstepped his constitutional duties because there should be a gap of six months between two sessions of the state Assembly. No Governor of the country has ever done this before. Earlier, he was not giving his consent to several bills and now, he has prorogued the Assembly. This is completely unjust. The state government should move the court against this," the TMC's Sugata Roy said in reaction to the Governor's decision.

