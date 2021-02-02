YouTube
    Bengal elections 2021: Three poll panel officers transferred

    Kolkata, Feb 02: Three poll panel officials in the poll bound West Bengal have been transferred by the Election Commission of India.

    CEO Saibal Barman, a senior IAS officer, who was in charge of crucial wings such as law and order and deployment of security forces has been transferred. Joint CEO Anamika Majumdar and deputy CEO Amitjyoti Bhattacharji have also been transferred.

    While Majumdar looked after management of Electronic Voting Machines and training of poll personnel, Bhattacharji was in charge of the media cell.

    Barman has handled two Lok Sabha and two assembly elections since 2011 in West Bengal. Majumdar and Bhattacharji have been part of the poll panel since 2012 and 2013 respectively. It is however unclear where these officers have been transferred to.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
