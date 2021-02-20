Bengal elections 2021: State should change path towards development

YouTube
    Kolkata, Feb 20: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the state should change towards the path of development. He claimed that such is the atmosphere of fear in the poll-bound state that people are afraid to talk about their dread. "The country is entering the 75th year of independence in 2021 and there should be change. West Bengal should reach the pinnacle of development," he told reporters here.

    Assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to be held in April-May.

    Amit Shah's West Bengal visit Day 2: What is on the table from the home minister?

    He said that the flight of human capital and industry from the state must stop.

    Dhankhar said that there has been a lot of change towards betterment in the country and one needs to be proud of it.

    The governor, who is also the rector of Visva-Bharati, was at Santiniketan to attend the convocation of the central university.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 9:46 [IST]
