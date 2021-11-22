It is because of Congress that PM Modi is more powerful: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Delhi on Monday, November 22. She is expected to land in Delhi around 5pm. She and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues such as dues to the state and increased BSF jurisdiction, a highly-placed source said on Tuesday.

Her visit comes just ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of the Parliament. The session will start on November 29.

Banerjee is likely return to Kolkata on November 25.

According to reports, Banerjee is also likely to hold meetings with leaders of other political parties.

Asked about the agenda of her proposed meeting with Modi, PTI source said, "The CM will press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state. She will also raise her objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international border."

The Trinamool Congress chief had earlier said that the Centre's move was only meant to "torture common people" and written a letter to Prime Minister Modi raising objections over the issue.

Mamata's visit to the national capital is seen to be part of her attempts to boost opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections. She last visited Delhi in July. This was her first visit to Delhi after TMC's return to power in West Bengal in May this year.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:09 [IST]