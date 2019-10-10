  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal BJP seeks Durga Puja outreach report to counter TMC’s anti-NRC stance

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 10: BJP leaders in West Bengal have sought reports from its district units and state-level leaders on the party's mass outreach programme especially on the contentious issues of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during the Durga Puja festival.

    According to state BJP sources, the party had asked its leaders and cadres to enhance outreach for spreading the party's ideology and policies by using the platform of the festival.

    Bengal BJP seeks Durga Puja outreach report to counter TMC’s anti-NRC stance
    Representational Image

    The saffron party this time had set up more than 10,000 stalls outside puja pandals to display books on its ideology and making people aware of the NRC and the CAB.

    Kolkata Durga puja themed on refugees amid fear over NRC

    "We have sought detailed reports from all the districts and state-level leaders about how the festival was utilised to increase the party's mass connect. We are hopeful of getting a full report by early next week," BJP state general secretary Pratap Banerjee told PTI.

    A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said, the inputs on issues such as the NRC and the CAB were necessary as the proposed implementation of the NRC in West Bengal has created a panic among the masses.

    "During our recent meeting with our party president Amit Shah, he had clearly emphasised on campaigning about the CAB in the state. During the Durga Puja, we spread awareness about the CAB and tried to dispel fears and confusion among the people on the NRC," a senior state BJP leader said.

    The BJP-TMC turf war in Bengal had intensified this festive season, with the two parties leaving no stone unturned to outsmart each other in controlling the city's big-ticket pujas and reaching out to as many people as possible. The BJP in the last few years has made deep inroads in the state and emerged as the main challenger to the ruling TMC by pushing the Congress and the Left Front to distant third and fourth position respectively.

    The BJP in 2019 Parliamentary election bagged 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than the ruling TMC. The TMC's tally came down from 34 in 2014 to 22 seats in this election.

    More NATIONAL REGISTER OF CITIZENS News

    Read more about:

    national register of citizens west bengal durga puja bjp tmc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue