YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal all set for COVID-19 vaccine dry run

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 02: West Bengal is all set to go for the COVID vaccination mock drill on Saturday as a part of the Centre's decision to test across the country the preparedness of the authorities before launching the actual vaccination programme, a health department official said.

    Bengal all set for COVID-19 vaccine dry run

    The dry run will be held at Urban Primary Health Centres at Duttabad and Madhyagram and at Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. In each centre, 25 health workers will participate in the dry run.

    Covid-19 vaccination in India: Dry run starts today to test systems

    "All arrangements have been completed for the Covid vaccination mock drill on Saturday," the official said on Friday.

    Before Saturday's nationwide exercise, the earlier dry run drill had been conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X