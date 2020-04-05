Bengal: 1,506 held for violating lockdown norms

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 05: Altogether 1,506 people have been arrested and 261 vehicles seized across West Bengal since Friday for violating the lockdown norms, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested will be prosecuted under IPC sections dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated, a senior police officer said.

Police arrested 800 people and seized 148 vehicles on Friday, while the figures were 706 and 113 respectively till 8 pm on Saturday.