Bengal: 1,081 candidates declared pending criminal cases since 2004

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: A total of 6163 candidates who have contested either Parliamentary or State assembly elections since 2004 from West Bengal have been analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms A total of 1081 MPs/MLAs who have held seats either in the Parliament or State assembly since 2004 from West Bengal have been analysed by ADR and WBEW.

A total of 1121 out of these 6163 (18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

833 (14%) out of the 6163 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 1081 MPs/MLAs analysed since 2004, 310 or 29% have declared criminal cases against themselves and 238 or 22% have serious criminal cases.

Financial:

The average assets of all candidates (6163) analysed since 2004 is Rs.1.16 crores.

The average assets of all MPs/MLAs (1081) analysed since 2004 is Rs.1.04 crores.

Analysis of the data has revealed that money power and muscle power have a large bearing on the outcome of the election results.

The average assets of 310 MPs/MLAs (analysed since 2004) with declared criminal cases is Rs.89.86 Lakhs and for 238 MPs/MLAs with declared serious criminal cases has been Rs.88.95 Lakhs.