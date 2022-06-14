YouTube
    Benefits and advantages of ‘AGNIPATH’ scheme 2022

    New Delhi, Jun 14: The Union Cabinet today approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The scheme is called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

    'AGNIPATH' scheme 2022: Benefits to the Agniveers:
    Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time 'Seva Nidhi' package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest as indicated below:

    Advantages of 'AGNIPATH' scheme 2022

    • A transformative reform of recruitment policy of the Armed Forces.
    • A unique opportunity to the youth to serve the country and contribute to Nation Building.
    • Armed Forces profile to be youthful and dynamic.
    • Attractive financial package for the Agniveers.
    • Opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills & qualifications.
    • Availability of well disciplined and skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.
    • Adequate re-employment opportunities for those returning to society and who could emerge as role models for the youth.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 15:44 [IST]
