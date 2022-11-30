Behaved like gentleman, very caring, says a shocked psychologist who dated Aftab

oi-Madhuri Adnal

The girl Aftab Poonawala dated after murdering Shraddha Walker is in shock as the details emerge in the case. She says that Aftab behaved like a gentleman and found him to be a caring person when they met.

New Delhi, Nov 30: The woman who dated Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, informed the police that she is quite disturbed to learn that Walkar's body parts were in the fridge when she had visited Aftab's flat.

The woman, a clinical psychologist, was called by the Delhi Police for questioning, as reported by news agency ANI, and according to the police, she never doubted anything about Aftab.

''She is in shock after getting to know that Shraddha's body was possibly in the fridge when she visited him. She said that she may need counselling to overcome this," said a police officer.

No suspicious behaviour

When the police asked if she had noticed any unusual behaviour, the psychiatrist said that Aftab did not do anything suspicious. In fact, Aftab came across as absolutely normal and behaved like a gentleman and was a very caring person.

I'll be remembered as hero. Jannat jaunga, hoor milege: The many confessions Aftab made during polygraph test

The psychiatrist came in touch with Aftab on the same dating app Bumble where he had also met Shraddha and called her to his residence. The pieces of Walkar's body were kept inside the refrigerator when he called the psychologist at his place in Chhattarpur. She had no clue about the body parts of Shraddha Walkar being there in the freezer, as claimed by Aftab.

Visited Aftab's flat twice

The psychiatrist whom Aftab dated after killing Shraddha, also made some stunning revelations about him. The woman told the police that she had visited twice in the month of October. Her conversation with Aftab started in May through a dating app. On October 12, she met him for the first time, Aftab invited her to his Chhattarpur flat and both of them spent time together at his flat. The woman also said that she was not aware of any human remains in the fridge. Aftab never looked scared and often used to tell her about his Mumbai home.

Aftab gifted me perfumes

Apart from gifting her ring, Aftab also gifted her many perfumes from his own collection. He also had a collection of deodorants and perfumes at his home.

Police van carrying accused Aftab Poonawala attacked in Delhi

Aftab was a foodie

Aftab was fond of different types of food and used to order non-veg items from different restaurants at home. It is also very evident from his social media accounts. Earlier, we had mentioned that the 28-year-old accused used to run a food blog account on Instagram, which goes by the username hungrychokro_escapades. The account had ver 28,000 followers and had several high-resolution photos of many Indian and Chinese dishes. In his bio, he had described himself as a photographer, food and beverage consultant, and food photographer.

Aftab used to smoke a lot of cigarettes

Aftab used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and used to roll his cigarette himself, the woman informed the police. He used to talk about quitting smoking as well.

Aftab was in touch with 15 to 20 girls

As per the ANI report quoting police, Aftab was in touch with 15 to 20 girls through different dating apps and had come in contact with this woman also through one such app. During the investigation, the police traced his Bumble app record and found out about another girl who had come in contact with Aftab through the app on May 30, about 12 days after Shraddha's murder.

Earlier in the day, Aftab who is in judicial custody confessed to have killed Shraddha during his polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini. Currently, lodged in Tihar jail, he is likely to undergo narco analysis at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital tomorrow, December 1.

Delhi Police find weapons used by Aftab to chop Shraddha's body

A love story doomed from the start

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 15:16 [IST]