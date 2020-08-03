Before Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple, PM Modi to stop over at Hanuman Temple

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first stop over at a shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya, where he will offer prayers ahead of the grand foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple.

    Mahant Raju, the head priest of the Hanumangarhi said that they have been allocated 7 minutes for the Prime Minister's rituals at the Temple. PM Modi will be accompanied by vedic priests. There would be recitation of mantras and prayers would be held for the well-being of the PM and also to stop the spread of coronavirus.

    Uma Bharti to stay away from Ayodhya event as COVID-19 precaution

    We have been given 7 minutes for the whole tour of the premises of which three minutes have been allotted for prayers, Das told ANI. The mantras will be recited after the arrival of the PM, he also said.

    The Prime Minister's Office has ordered that there will have to be social distancing norms followed. None will be allowed to touch the PM or serve prasad, he also said.

    Following this PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The Bhumi Pujan is being organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
