Bear in mind overall interests of long-term India-China relations: Beijing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: China told India to bear in mind overall interests of the long-term development of the China-India relations.

China also reiterated that the boundary issue be placed at an appropriate position in bilateral ties. The remark was made by the Chinese foreign ministry in response to questions on the comment by Vikram Misri, Indian ambassador to China. He had said that there was a tendency to sweep the border issue under the carpet and added that there was a need to respect each other's concerns and sensitivities.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, "we hope that the Indian side will work with China to meet each other halfway, bear in mind the overall interests of the long-term development of China-India relations, place the boundary issue at an appropriate position in bilateral relations and bring China-India relations back to the track of sound and steady development."

On India-China border row, Army Chief says legacy issues to be resolved through mutual consent

On the disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh he said that China was committed to peace and tranquility in the border areas with concrete actions.

"Recently, China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels. On the basis of realizing disengagement in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Lake area, the two sides have had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on promoting the settlement of the remaining issues in the western sector of the China-India boundary," Wang also said.