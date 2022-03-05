Be Strong: Exploring all possible means to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, says embassy

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an attack on security of Europe, global peace, says Biden

India

oi-Deepika S

Kyiv, Mar 05: Amid the tension in Ukraine, the Indian embassy has ensured that they were trying to evacuate every citizen safely.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said it has discussed evacuations and has identified safe exit routes with Red Cross and other interlocutors.

"Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocutors including the Red Cross. The control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe Be Strong," the embassy tweeted.

Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n citizens in Sumy, safely & securely.

Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross.

Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated.

Be Safe Be Strong — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 4, 2022

Three C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off yesterday from the Hindon air base, landed at the same airbase this morning.

These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries.

Till date the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to a Russian military offensive.

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:20 [IST]