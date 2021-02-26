Be it LAC or LoC, why NSA Ajit Doval gets top billing in national security planning

For long lasting pace need to rein in on terror groups: Doval in Kabul

New Delhi, Feb 26: There have been positive developments both along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC) in the past few weeks.

There was disengagement at the north and south banks of the Pangong lake. In a joint statement India and Pakistan said that the ceasefire was being maintained at the Line of Control since the midnight of February 24.

These are positive development and will go a long way in maintaining peace at both the borders with China and Pakistan. A lot of credit for both developments go to India's national security planners led by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement: US

Prior to the disengagement process, India had moved to occupy the heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake. This proved to be a game changer and the meeting at where it was decided was led by NSA Doval. The NSA at the meeting at which it was decided to occupy the heights was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Sources tell OneIndia that the coordination of the security forces ensured that there was no Chinese aggression. The security forces were further bolstered by the deployment of fighter assets including the Rafale fighters.

General Naravane while crediting the nations approach for the disengagement had said that the advise given by the NSA came extremely handy. His insight into strategic affairs definitely helped us in chalking our response, the Army Chief also said.

The joint statement by India and Pakistan is one of the many steps that both countries may take to normalise relations. Pakistan did not rake up the Kashmir issue at the SAARC meeting last week.

General Bajwa had made a peace proposal. New Delhi too reciprocated and allowed Imran Khan's special aircraft to use Indian airspace en route to Sri Lanka. Imran Khan at Sri Lanka said that India and Pakistan can resolve issues through dialogue.

All this became possible after back-channel talks were initiated by NSA Doval with his counterpart in Pakistan. The NSA and Moeed W Yusuf, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan were in touch.

However Yusuf in a series of tweets late on Thursday night distanced himself from the talks. He said no such talks took place between Doval and me. The welcome development on the LoC is a result of discussions through the established channels of the DGMO, he also said.

In a joint statement issued yesterday India and Pakistan said, the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021.

Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.