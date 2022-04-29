Karnataka PUC exams from April 22: Important instructions and guidelines to students

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The Bangalore Development Authority is conducting an e-Auction for corner sites between April 11 and May 18. Interesting people can take part in the bidding process by sitting in any part of the world.

As per the BDA, the corner sites are up for sale in many new layouts including Arkavathy, Anjanapura, Sir M Visweswaraiya, Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda Layout, Rajaji Nagar, JP Nagar, Banashankari, RMN and BTM.

The Bangalore Development Authority, Bengaluru, announces the e-Auction of Residential Corner Sites. The auction/sale of these sites is conducted in accordance with the Bangalore Development Authority's Disposal of Corner Sites, Intermediate Sites and other Auctionable Sites Rules, 1984. The sites are auctioned on "AS IS WHERE IS" BASIS.

General terms and conditions for e-Auction:

The auction purchaser should be a Citizen of India.

EMD amount is fixed at Rs 4 lakh per siteand this amount along with the e-Auction fee should be remitted as mentioned on the e-Procurement portal. This amount should not be remitted to the BDA's account.

Advice letter will be sent by e-mail to succesful bidders (highest bidders) to remit 25 per cent of the total cost after deducting EMD amount of Rs 4 lakh within 72 hours (excluding bank holidays if any) from the closing time of e-Auction to tbe below-mentioned BDA's Bank Account; and the challan for remittance should be submitted to the Accounts Officer, Finance Department (D'Block, 2nd Floor, Room No 308).

If the advice letter has not been received, the auction purchaser has to calculate 25 per cent value and remit it as per the fixed time or receive the advice letter by visting the head office of BDA and remit it as per the fixed time.

Bank Name:- Canara Bank, BDA Complex Branch, Kumara Krupa West, Bengaluru-560 020.

Savings Account Name:- Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority, Bengaluru.

Savings Account Number:- 2828101053014

IFSC Code No.:- CNRB0002828

Mode of Payment:- RTGS / NEFT

Uploading of PAN Card in e-auction portal is compulsory (Should be attested by Gazetted Officer/Notary/Attested by Embassy Office in case of N.R.I.).

Successful bidders after remitting 25% of the final bid amount should pay the balance 75% amount within 45 days of receiving the allotment letter from BDA.

EMD amount of Rs.4.00 Lakhs of unsuccessful bidders will be credited to their Account within one month. For more general terms and conditions visit our website: www.bdabangalore.org

How to apply for BDA sites auction?

Log into the portal https://eproc.karnataka.gov.in/eprocportal/pages/index.jsp

On the home page, click on 'Auctions'

Select the department as Bangalore Development Authority and auction status as live auction. Then, click on 'Search'.

You will land on the page that displays the list of sites.

Register your name with necessary details like name, user id, e-mail, contact, PAN and bank details.

Select the site number from the list and click on the green icon.

Read the terms and conditions carefully and select the right option from yes/no in the next page 'general conditions of eligibility.'

EMD amount is fixed at Rs 4 lakh per site and this amount along with the e-Auction fee should be remitted as mentioned on the e-Procurement portal. This amount should not be remitted to the BDA's account.

Eligible bidders should upload auction documents like ID proof, address proof, PAN, etc.

Complete the declaration and submit the application.

Click on 'bid' option with your bidding amount.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 17:54 [IST]