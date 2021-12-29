BCCI president Sourav Ganguly given monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy for Covid-19; currently stable

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Dec 29: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (December 27) received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy at the Woodlands Hospital and is stable now, the medical institute, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Wednesday.

"He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year and given the history a panel of the doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status.

"A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," Basu added.

Although, Ganguly is fully vaccinated the nature of his job demands extensive travelling and the responsibility of taking part in all professional activities.

His elder brother Snehashish had also tested positive for Covid earlier this year.

What is Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy?

Imdevimab and Casirivimab are the two monoclonal antibodies of which the antibody cocktail is made, both are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies that fight against the virus.

In a clinical trial of patients with COVID-19, casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together, were shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo. The safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated.

Casirivimab and imdevimab must be administered together by intravenous (IV) infusion.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 16:35 [IST]