BBMP asks students to vacate hostels, PGs and return home if holidays are declared

Bengaluru, June 15: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has recently issued following advisory for students residing in paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels across Bengaluru. The city's civic body issued an advisory asking students to leave the city if their institutes declare holidays in view of COVID-19 cases.

Following are the advisory:

Students residing in Paying Guest (PG) houses or hostels may be advised to return to their own homes, in case their educational institutions have declared holidays in view of COV1D-19.

In case occupants opt to stay back in the Hostel /PG House, they should be made aware of personal hygiene measures as per the advice of the Government of Karnataka.

Cleanliness of PG accommodation is the sole responsibility of the owner(s)/manager(s) of such properties.

Overcrowding of rooms is strictly prohibited. A living space (excluding kitchen, toilet/bathroom) of 110 sq ft shall not have more than two occupants at any point till the outbreak subsides.

At no point of time, occupants shall be forcibly thrown out of PG houses/hostels, without giving them suitable time to look for alternate accommodation.

Action shall be taken against the owners/managers of PG houses and hostels in case COVID-19 spreads due to non-compliance of directions related to sanitation and hygiene in the premises.

The advisory comes after the Karnataka government announced lockdown relaxations from June 14 in 19 districts in the state including Bengaluru Urban while continuing the lockdown as it is in the other 11 districts. The current rules are in place for a week till June 21.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 16:17 [IST]