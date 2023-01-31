BBC funded by China: Big claim by RS MP Jethmalani

New Delhi, Jan 31: Amid controversy over BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani has claimed that the British broadcaster is following the Chinese agenda.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Jethmalani said "apart from publishing a truncated map of India w/o J&K until 2021 when it apologised to the Indian govt and corrected the map, BBC has a long history of spreading disinformation against India. The anti PM documentary is a continuation of this malafide trend."

Why is #BBC so anti-India? Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state linked Huawei (see link) & pursue the latter’s agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?)It’s a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale https://t.co/jSySg542pl — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) January 31, 2023

"Why is BBC so anti-India? Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state linked Huawei (see link) & pursue the latter's agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?)It's a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 15:00 [IST]