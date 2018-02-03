Battle lines drawn: Congress, BJP set for Karnataka face-off

The battle lines in Karnataka are drawn. Both the BJP and Congress have set up an elaborate plan ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 scheduled to be held in April-May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would set the tone for the BJP campaign on Sunday when he addresses the valedictory of the Parivartana Yatra. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand would kickstart the Congress campaign when he visits the state on February 10 on a three-day tour.

Both the Congress and BJP have announced their chief ministerial candidates. In the Congress the practice normally is to keep everyone guessing. However this time around, the party has announced that Siddaramaiah would be the CM candidate and in doing so has put the emphasis on him to retain the state of Karnataka.

The Congress leadership has decided to micro-manage the campaign. It has divided the state into the Bangalore, Mysore, Bombay-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions. Rahul Gandhi during his visit would campaign in each of these zones. In addition to this the Congress says that it would have customised manifestos for each zone.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

