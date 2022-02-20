UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 3: Fate of Akhilesh, Shivpal to be sealed today as 59 seats go to polls

Battle for UP: Two sitting corporators of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in fray

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 20: In the poll fray from the state capital, two sitting corporators of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and an ex corporator exude confidence that they have an edge over other candidates as they are armed with a better understanding of the ground situation and problems facing locals.

Among the sitting corporators of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, BJP's Rajneesh Gupta is contesting from Lucknow Central. Gupta is a four-time corporator from Yahiyganj ward in the state capital.

Mamta Chaudhary, who is contesting the assembly election from Mohanlalgnj assembly constituency on a Congress ticket, is a corporator of Malviya Nagar ward.

Former corporator from Motilal Nehru Nagar Charanjeet Gandhi is in the poll fray from Lucknow Cantonment seat on a SP ticket. His wife is currently the corporator from Motilal Nehru ward.

Speaking to PTI, Chaudhary said, "If a corporator becomes an MLA, he/she knows the ground situation of the locality and the entire neighbourhood, and can hence solve the problems of the people."

"The biggest problem in Mohanlalganj is that none of the previous state governments had built a women's degree college. As a result of this, the education of girls has suffered. This is despite the fact that the local MP from Mohanlalganj is from the BJP," she said.

"The BJP did not build any community marriage hall in Mohanlalganj," she said and added that arranging clean drinking water will be a challenge for her. She exuded confidence that the Congress will spring surprises in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Gupta said the BJP will win over 300 seats in the ongoing Assembly elections, and will continue to serve the people with its mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vishwas'. He added that being a corporator makes it easy to understand the problem of the people, and accordingly devise a step to resolve them. A corporator is well-versed with the topography of the area, and will take less time to adjust himself or herself as per the need of the hour.

"Resolving the problems of traffic jams and water-logging, which takes place in the area primarily due to narrow lanes, are my priority," he said.

Similar views were also expressed by Gandhi, who feels that corporators' experience in dealing with the problem of the people, will definitely help them to solve the woes of the public. He also said that their experience of contesting elections, and then working for the public virtually throughout the day, gives them an edge over other candidates.

Corporator from Maithli Sharan Gupt ward Dilip Srivastava, who is campaigning for Gupta, said, "By resolving the problems of the people on a daily basis, the corporators have accumulated a significant experience. And, it should gradually help them in resolving the problems of the public on a larger level".

Lucknow will vote in the fourth phase of the Assembly polls on February 23. Srivastava notes that former state minister Lalji Tandon and current minister Mahendra Singh have both been corporators in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had served as mayor of Lucknow for two times.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:40 [IST]