Battle for UP: JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to mobilise polling booth-level BJP workers

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Nov 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named named party chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh as incharges of the six organisational units ahead of the crucial state polls.

Shah will be handling western Uttar Pradesh, a region where the perceived Jat anger over the farmers' agitation has the potential to harm the party's electoral prospects. While Rajnath Singh has been entrusted with eastern Uttar Pradesh, that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi and Awadh.

JP Nadda will handle troops in Kanpur and Gorakhpur the turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP is likely to launch 'vijay sankalp rath yatras' in the state which will touch every assembly constituency, sources said.

According to PTI, the upcoming programmes of the top BJP leaders, including Modi, were discussed in the meeting which also took stock of the current political situation and the party's strategy.

The likely 'vijay sankalp rath yatras' in the state will galvanise party cadres and touch almost every assembly seats, they said.

The party is also taking feedback to prepare its manifesto for the elections expected to be held early next year.

The BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-seat assembly in 2017. Its electoral dominance of the state has been crucial to the party's stupendous performance in two back to back Lok Sabha polls, and it is likely to pull out all the stops to repeat the performance.