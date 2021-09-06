Battle for Panjshir: Massoud is safe says NRF

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: The National Resistance Front said that its leader Ahmad Massoud is safe. The Taliban had earlier claimed that their fighters had captured Panjshir Valley.

The NRF in a tweet posted from an unverified account assured the people that the struggle against the Taliban would continue. Spokesperson for the NRF, Ali Nazary said Massoud would soon make a statement. My leader and brother Massoud is safe and will be making a statement to our people very soon, he said.

Earlier a spokesperson of the Afghanistan's Resistance Force was killed in the ongoing fighting in Panjshir. Several users took to Twitter and said that the spokesperson, Fahim Dashti was killed in the ongoing fighting.

"With the heavy heart we can report that Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson for the Resistance front has been killed by the terrorist Taliban," a tweet read.

Dashti had on Sunday said that the Taliban had been driven out of the region. Another tweet by Saad Mohseni said, 'terrible news from Panjshir. Fahim Dashti fought hard for free media. He carried, may his soul rest in peace.'

The Taliban have been fighting to take over this region. However it has met with stiff resistance. The Valley lies 90 miles north of Kabul. The details of Dashti's death could not be independently verified by OneIndia.

Fighting in the region has escalated since Friday. The Taliban has claimed that the entire region has been taken over. This was the only province that had not fallen to the Taliba since it took over the entire nation.

The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations, the leader of the Resistance Force, Ahmad Massoud had said.

To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab, he also said.

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 14:18 [IST]