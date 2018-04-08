Battle Bengaluru: How the city is expected to vote

There are 28 constituencies in Bengaluru. The city alone accounts for 12 per cent of the 224 seats across the state which will poll on May 12. The city has not exactly been loyal to any party.

Where the results in both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha results are concerned it has been a mixed bag. While in the 1980s, it was a Congress bastion, later on the Janata Party occupied a considerable amount of space in the city's electoral landscape.

However the infighting within the Janata Party and the splits gave room for the BJP. In 2013 Karnataka election when BJP was a divided house, it still managed to win 12 out of the 28 assembly segments. Overall the BJP had won 40 seats in the state which means 30 per cent of this tally came from Bengaluru alone. The Congress on the other hand bagged 13 in 2013.

In 2008, the BJP had won 16 seats in Bengaluru while the Congress bagged 11 seats.

Poll issues in Bengaluru:

Women safety, law and order

Population explosion and migration

Pollution and encroachment of lakes

Slums

Water sanitation and deteriorating civic amenities

Shrinking greencover

Traffic

Bad transport system



How Bengaluru has voted in the past:

Assembly 2008: ( 28 constituencies):

BJP: 16

Congress: 11

JD(S): 1

Assembly 2013: ( 28 constituencies):

Congress: 13

BJP: 12

JD(S): 3

Lok Sabha 2009 ( 3 constituencies):

BJP: 3

Congress: 0

JD(S): 0

Lok Sabha 2014 ( 3 constituencies):

BJP: 3

Congress: 0

JD(S): 0

High profile constituencies and its leaders:

BTM Layout: Ramalinga Reddy

Shivajinagar: Roshan Baig

Byatarayanapura: Krishna Byre Gowda

Shantinagar: N A Haris

Malleshwaram: M R Seetharam

Chamarajpet: Zameer Ahmed Khan

Vijayanagar: Krishnappa M

Padmanabha Nagar: R Ashok

Sarvajna Nagar: K J George

