Batla House encounter: Court holds IM terrorists Ariz Khan guilty of killing inspector Sharma

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 08: A Delhi court has held Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan guilty in connection with the Batla House encounter case.

The court held that the prosecution has successfully proven the case.

Khan, who was arrested in February 2018, after a decade of allegedly being on the run. Ariz Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Police has claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to give police the slip during the encounter on September 19, 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.

Encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action, was also killed during the operation.

A trial court here in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case.