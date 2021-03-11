Baseless, fabricated says Gadkari’s office on reports of Scania luxury bus row

Those who buy new vehicles after scrapping old ones to get benefits: Gadkari

New Delhi, Mar 11: The office of Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari has termed as baseless, malicious and fabricated, the findings of international media reports that alleged that a Swedish truck and bus manufacturer, Scania had delivered a luxury bus to Gadkari for use during his daughter's wedding in 2016.

On Wednesday, news agency Reuters quoted a Swedish media report saying that Scania delivered a specially equipped bus to a company with connections to Gadkari that was intended for his daughter's wedding and was not fully paid for.

A statement issued by Gadkari's office said that the media allegations that in November 2016, Scania delivered a luxury bus to a company that had close ties with Gadkari's sons are malicious, fabricated and baseless. And the allegations that the bus was not paid for and was used for the wedding of Gadkari's daughter are nothing but a figment of media's imagination, the statement also read.

"Nor do they have anything to do with any firm or individual who might be linked with the purchase or sale of the bus," the statement also read while denying the allegations.