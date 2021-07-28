Basavaraj Bommai: Another leader with origins in Janata Parivar, who made it big outside the party

Reaching out to the Lingayats: How BJP managed to crack the Karnataka code

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 28: After swearing-in as chief minister of Karnataka, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, a man rooted in 'Janata Pariwar', became only second 'outsider' to be chosen for the chief minister's post in Karnataka.

Bommai, a Yediyurappa loyalist, who has his origins in the Janata Parivar, joined the BJP in 2008 raising many eyebrows, particularly in the wake of his father being a socialist.

Initially, Bommai, wanted to join Congress because it suited his ideology. But, the then Karnataka Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was reluctant to take him.

Later he decided to join the BJP and also became its soft and progressive face. Bommai, who soon became 'close' to BS Yediyurappa, was credited for the raise of the saffron party in South India.

PM Modi congratulates Bommai, hails Yediyurappa's 'monumental contribution'

He also enjoys a good relationship with the high-command as he stayed with the party, when his mentor and party veteran Yediyurappa quit the BJP in 2013.

In fact, he became instrumental in bringing Yediyurappa back to the BJP fold in 2014 and ensured party's unity.

Previously, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, known for strident anti-Congress stance, made it big after joining the Congress.

Ditto was the case when Himanta Biswa Sarma who did not find a prominent position within the Congress but rose to top positions elsewhere.

Sarma quit the Congress before the 2014 elections and joined the BJP, where he made it big. The BJP decision to move him to the CM's post is being seen as the party's recognition of his influence beyond Assam.

Similarly, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is also one of the prominent leaders who left Congress to form own outfits.

N Rangaswamy, who has now become the CM of Puducherry for the fourth time is a Congress veteran who formed his own party in 2011.

In 2003, another BJP 'outsider' Arjun Munda, became the Jharkhand chief minister.

Likewise, Gegong Apang and Pema Khandu began their political innings with the Congress before joining the BJP almost in a similar fashion.