Basava Jayanti 2022: PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New DDelhi, May 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to saint Basaveshwara, a revered figure especially among Lingayats, on his birth anniversary.

''Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi. His thoughts and ideas keep giving strength to millions of people across the world. Sharing a speech of mine from 2020 in which I spoke about Jagadguru Basaveshwara,'' he tweeted.

He also posted his 2020 speech in which he had paid tributes to the saint, hailed for his advocacy of social reforms.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 12:13 [IST]