Barricades will be broken during next 'andolan': Rakesh Tikait warns Centre

New Delhi, Mar 05: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday threatened to break the barricades if they are put in place during the next 'andolan' of the protesting kisans.

"There should be no barricading during the next 'andolan' of farmers and if it is placed it will be broken," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Divulging details of the future course of action in order to continue the protest against the three farm laws, Tikait said the tractors are the tanks of the farmers. "For the long haul, a strategy that would include 1 village, 1 tractor and 15 farmers, have been chalked out to prepare for the indefinite protest," he said.

The farmer union leader accused the Modi government of behaving like a puppet of the corporates. The government is doing exactly what the businessmen are telling it to do, the BJP leader said.

The BKU leader's comments come days after he said that the government's silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers' stir. The BKU leader said that the central government will have to come forward with a proposal for talks to resume with the protesting farmers.

Tikait alleged the government created the trouble during the farmers' tractor parade on the Republic Day in New Delhi.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting since November 20 at Ghazipur, Singh and Tikri borders demanding the withdrawal of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were passed by Parliament in September 2020.