Horror in Goa: Patients on floor, 15 die due to want of oxygen

COVID-19 surge: Goa govt to take over admissions in all private hospitals

Baricitinib drug: Uses, Side effects? Does it prevent COVID-19 patients from oxygen breathlessness? Your FAQs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 16: Baricitinib, sold under the brand name Olumiant among others, is a drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adults whose disease was not well controlled using RA medications called tumor necrosis factor antagonists.

Recently the health department in Goa are working on an additional treatment protocol with the introduction of Baricitinib medicine for COVID-19 patients.

According to state health minister Vishwajit Rane,''Use of Baricitinib has prevented patients from oxygen breathlessness. It's also proven to be effective in preventing a Cytokine storm; DRDO & ICMR have approved it for emergency use. We shall be further modifying our treatment protocol with expert advice.''

What does Olumiant (baricitinib) do?

It acts as an inhibitor of janus kinase (JAK), blocking the subtypes JAK1 and JAK2.

Baricitinib can relieve the symptoms of pain, stiffness and swelling in your joints and slow the joint damage that rheumatoid arthritis can cause.

Most people who benefit from this treatment will notice some improvement within the first 12 weeks of treatment.

The drug is approved for use in the European Union and the United States.

Can you take Baricitinib if you are pregnant?

Baricitinib is not recommended if you're pregnant, planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding.

What are the side effects?

In studies, upper respiratory tract infections and high blood cholesterol levels (hypercholesterolemia) occurred in more than 10% of patients.

Less common side effects included other infections such as herpes zoster, herpes simplex, urinary tract infections, and gastroenteritis.

Is Olumiant (baricitinib) approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19?

No. Olumiantis not FDA-approved for the treatmentof COVID-19.

Olumiant is currently FDA-approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had aninadequate response to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist therapies. FDA has determined Olumiantissafe and effective for thisuse when used in accordance with the FDA-approved labeling.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 16, 2021, 9:52 [IST]