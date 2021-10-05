Barbaric killings in UP won't be tolerated: Punjab CM Channi tells Amit Shah

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 05: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to repeal the three farm laws against which the farmers were agitating and raised the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people lost their lives.

Channi sought Amit Shah's intervention to seal the international border in the state to prevent illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons.

He also urged Shah to get the Kartarpur corridor opened to enable Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy shrine. This was Channi's first meeting with Shah after becoming the chief minister of the state.

The chief minister told reporters after the meeting that he hoped for a positive outcome of the discussions which were held in a congenial atmosphere.

Seeking the home minister's personal indulgence to resolve the farmers' imbroglio, Channi requested him to repeal the farm laws at the earliest.

Expressing deep anguish over the tragic Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Channi said such barbaric acts would not be tolerated. Condemning the manner in which opposition leaders were arrested, who were on their way to meet the victims' families, he said this system must be stopped.

"I met Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to repeal the three farm laws. I also sought his intervention to seal the international border with Punjab to stop trafficking of drugs and weapons," Channi said after the meeting, saying the sealing of the border would help stop the supply chain of drugs. "I also told him that we will not tolerate such barbaric killings like in Uttar Pradesh. The way our leaders were arrested should also stop," he also said.

The Congress leader said he also requested Shah for the early opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and he assured that the government would take a decision in this regard very soon.

Eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.