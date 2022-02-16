Bappi Lahiri’s funeral to be held tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 16: The funeral of legendary music composer, Bappi Lahiri will take place tomorrow.

His family while releasing an official statement said that the funeral will take place tomorrow, February 17 after his son Bappa returns from the United States.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai today.

He had been in hospital for a month and treated for multiple health issues. He was discharged on Monday, but his health deteriorated on Tuesday. He was later taken to hospital and passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea shortly before midnight, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi director of the CritiCare hospital told news agency PTI.

He was known for composing songs for popular movies such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte and Sharaabi. The last song in Bollywood was in 2020 for the movie Baaghi 3.

He was fondly known as Bappi da. Apart from his love for music he was also known for his fondness for gold. Last year, he was admitted at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was a pioneer in disco in the 80s and 90s. He also sang some of his own compositions such as Koyi Yahan Aha Nache Nache.

Bappi da was born Alokesh Lahiri on November 27 1952. He started his career in the 70s and composed music until 2020. He also holds a Guinness World Record for recording over 180 songs for 33 movies.

He was the only Indian music director to be invited by Jonathon Ross for a live performance on BBC London and was honoured by the House of Lords for his contribution to the NGO, Justice for Widows.

Lahiri also had a short stint in politics when he joined the BJP in 2014. He contested from the Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections.

