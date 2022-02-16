Bappi Lahiri passes away: Mamata Banerjee grieves singer's demise

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Expressing her shock at Bappi Lahiri's untimely demise, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee recalled the musician as a boy from north Bengal who gained nationwide fame due to sheer talent and hard work.

    "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions. We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award "Bangabibhushan" and will continue to remember the genius. My sincere condolences," Banerjee said.

    Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.

    Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

    "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

    The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". His last Bollywood song was "Bhankas" for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3"

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:02 [IST]
    X