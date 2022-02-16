UP polls: Law against triple talaq saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking-up: PM

Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing: PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "saddened" by the death of legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Union minister Amit Shah also condoled the demise of legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri.

Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. He was 69.

Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues.

He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". His last Bollywood song was "Bhankas" for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:03 [IST]