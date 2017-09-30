Banwarilal Purohit appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu, Satya Pal Malik for Bihar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday made appointments to the office of Governors of many states across the country. Banwarilal Purohit, the incumbent Governor of Assam, has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Brig (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) is now the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh while Satya Pal Malik has been appointed Governor of Bihar. Jagdish Mukhi will discharge duties as Governor of Assam while Ganga Prasad has been made the Governor of Meghalaya.

71-year-old Satya Pal Malik is a veteran politician from Uttar Pradesh with roots from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Brig (Dr) B D Mishra is a war veteran who had even volunteered for Kargil war after retirement. Ganga Prasad, long time MLC from Bihar will now be Governor of Meghalaya.

President Ram Nath Kovind also appointed Admiral (Retd) Devendra Kumar Joshi as the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands replacing Jagdish Mukhi. All appointments will come into effect immediately. Admiral (Retd) Joshi is the former Chief of Naval Staff from 2012-2014.

Tamil Nadu, that is witnessing a political crisis for almost a year can now breathe a sigh of relief with a full-time Governor. In-charge Governor Vidhyasagar Rao, in recent times, has come under severe criticism for failing to respond aptly to the political scenario in the state.

OneIndia News